"Physically feel fresh and fit": England skipper Harry Kane ahead of facing Slovenia in EURO 2024

Koln [Germany], June 23 : Ahead of his side's clash against Slovenia in their upcoming Group C match of the EURO 2024, England skipper Harry Kane opened up on his fitness and said that he is 'fresh and fit'.

In the ongoing EURO 2024, Kane started two matches for the Three Lions and scored one goal in their previous fixture against Denmark.

England had a good start to the EURO 2024 after beating Serbia 1-0 with the help of Jude Bellingham's goal. However, in their previous match against Denmark, the Three Lions had to share points after a 1-1 draw. Harry Kane scored the only goal for England against the Danish side.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kane said that he will play till the time head coach Gareth Southgate wants him in the playing eleven.

"I physically feel fresh and fit. I know sometimes when I've had bad games, there's always someone looking for a reason why. It's a heightened environment in a tournament and there's been more chatter, but I feel fit and ready and I'll play for as long as the manager wants me to," Kane was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

He added that the Three Lions are trying to find some 'fluidity' in the squad in the EURO 2024.

"Some games I will stay high, sometimes I'll drop in. As a team we're trying to find some fluidity, and we haven't quite clicked right. But we're all at a high level, that will come. Most importantly, with the ball we need to be better, keep the ball, play higher, and get in between the lines. That will come, but we need to go out and prove it," he added.

The England skipper accepted that his side had not played the way they wanted in the ongoing European Championship.

"Momentum is the right word. Before the tournament, if you said we'd be in a position to qualify after two games, we'd have taken it. We can be honest and say we have not played the way we wanted to up to now. Tuesday is important for the feeling of the group, for an all-round better feeling coming off the pitch and take that into the rest of the tournament. We want to finish top," he added.

Currently, Harry Kane's side stands in the top place of the Group C standings with four points. The Three Lions will take on Slovenia in Koln on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor