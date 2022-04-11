PL: Manchester City play 2-2 draw against Liverpool to retain one-point lead

Manchester City and Liverpool played a 2-2 draw here at Etihad Stadium on Sunday with Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus scoring for City and Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scoring for the Reds.

Hosts Manchester City took an early lead in the fifth minute of the match as Kevin de Bruyne scored for them. Eight minutes later brought the match on level terms as he turned home Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass.

The Citizens made it 2-1 in their favour as Gabriel Jesus netted a goal for them in the 37th minute and both the teams went into half-time with City leading by one goal. Pep Guardiola's side dominated the first half of the match with more possession.

At the beginning of the second half birthday boy, Sadio Mane scored for Liverpool with the help of Mohamed Salah's assist to make it 2-2.

The match ended with the same scoreline as Manchester City maintained their one-point lead in the Premier League points table with 74 points in 31 matches with Liverpool having 73 points in as many matches.

In the match, City had 55 per cent possession in comparison to Liverpool who had possession of 45 per cent. The hosts also had more shots on target than Liverpool having five in comparison to four.

( With inputs from ANI )

