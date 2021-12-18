Players giving their best, but that's not good enough for East Bengal, says coach Diaz

SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz has suggested that his players are giving it their all but their efforts are falling short of the necessary effort to win matches in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

SC East Bengal remained winless in the ISL after falling to a 0-2 defeat against NorthEast United FC on Friday.

The Red and Gold Brigade sit at the bottom of the standings and are yet to register a win in seven matches.

"It is a difficult situation. But after NorthEast United's first goal we played well. We had very good opportunities. In the ISL, only 11 players can play every match and the eleven that start are my choices," said Diaz in the virtual press conference.

"The players are doing their best but the performance is what it is. We have a big problem to win three points and we need to improve. The squad is doing their best but it's not enough. The level we have is what we have," he added.

NorthEast United FC awaits the challenge of ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium in their next outing on Tuesday while SC East Bengal will face Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC at the Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

