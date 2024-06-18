Premier League announces fixtures for upcoming season, Man United to play in opening game

New Delhi [India], June 18 : The English Premier League announced the schedule of the 2024/25 campaign where Manchester United will be locking horns against Fulham in the opening game of the competition on Friday, August 16.

The match between United and Fulham will be played at the former's home, Old Trafford.

The defending champions Manchester City will play their opening game of the completion against Chelsea on Sunday, August 18 at Stamford Bridge. This will be the first game for Chelsea's newly-appointed manager Enzo Maresca.

Before the defending champions, Crystal Palace will play against Brentford in their opening fixture in a day game.

🚨 Announce 2024/25 Premier League fixtures 🚨 pic.twitter.com/g7PU3duDV6— Premier League (@premierleague) June 18, 2024

Arsenal, last season's runners-up, played Wolves on Saturday, August 17, while the newly promoted Southampton travel to Newcastle and Bournemouth will visit Nottingham Forest.

Brighton will travel to Everton on Saturday, with new 31-year-old head coach Fabian Hurzeler, the youngest Premier League manager in history, in charge of his first game.

Liverpool begin the Arne Slot era with a trip to Ipswich, who return to the Premier League after a long gap of 22 years on August 17.

Under the reign of newly appointed manager Julen Lopetegui, West Ham United will kick off their campaign following Bournemouth-Nottingham clash

Tottenham will face newly promoted Leicester on Monday, August 19. Leicester are still without a manager after losing their previous manager Maresca to Chelsea.

