Premier League: Arsenal down Man Utd to enter top-4, Gabriel Jesus hits four as City run riot against Watford

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 3-1 in a thrilling match at Emirates Stadium to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur into fourth place in the Premier League table on Saturday.

The Gunners went ahead on three minutes when Bukayo Saka's shot was saved by David De Gea and the ball fell for Nuno Tavares, who fired in his first goal for the club. Arsenal doubled their lead on 32 minutes when Saka was adjudged to have been fouled by Alex Telles, following a VAR review, before converting his second penalty of the week.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 100th Premier League goal reduced the deficit two minutes later. United were awarded a penalty on 55 minutes following a handball by Tavares, but Bruno Fernandes struck the outside of the post.

Later, Granit Xhaka added a third for Arsenal with a superb shot from 25 yards. Back-to-back wins move Arsenal up to fourth on 60 points, three ahead of Spurs who play Brentford this evening. Man Utd drop to sixth on 54 points.

At Etihad Stadium, Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League hat-trick, claiming four goals as Manchester City's 5-1 win over Watford extended their lead at the top.

The Brazilian netted his first in the fourth minute, converting Oleksandr Zinchenko's low cross. Jesus doubled City's lead 19 minutes later with a powerful header from a superb Kevin De Bruyne centre.

Watford pulled a goal back on 28 minutes through Hassane Kamara's first for the club. Rodri restored City's two-goal advantage in the 34th minute with a stunning 20-yard shot.

Jesus completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot four minutes after half-time, having been brought down by Ben Foster. He added his fourth on 53 minutes, becoming the first City player to do so since Sergio Aguero in 2018.

A record 15th straight win over Watford puts City on 80 points, four ahead of Liverpool, who face Everton on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor