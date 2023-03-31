Premier League: Arsenal keen on extending gap between first two spots against Leeds United

London[United Kingdom], March 31 : Arsenal will face Leeds United on Saturday, moments after Manchester City's game against Liverpool.

Arsenal currently sits at the summit of the Premier League with an eight-point lead. Regardless of Manchester City's result against Liverpool, Mikel Arteta will be keen on maintaining or extending the lead according to the result of the previous game.

In their previous encounter with Leeds, Arsenal barely managed to pull off a 1-0 victory with a goal from the young English sensation Bukayo Saka.

Arteta will hope that Saka once again replicates his performance against Leeds at the Emirates Stadium.

"It's about his mentality, I think there's been a real shift there and how much he wants it and what he does every single day, and then obviously the maturity and acknowledgement about what to do in every situation. His decision-making is getting better and better and he is making the right decisions more often, and as well because he has very good teammates here at Arsenal and with the national team and that's a very necessary thing to have, especially when you play in attacking positions," Arteta said at the pre-match conference.

Arsenal has been on a hunt for the Premier League title since the 2003/04 season. Arsenal's iconic side claimed the title of invincibles and lifted the Premier League in front of their home fans.

With 10 games remaining and a clear lead, Arsenal will be hoping to avoid any slip-ups in the upcoming weeks. The pressure from Arsenal fans could act as a positive as well as a negative impact on the mindset of players.

"What we do, we do today. Our message to them is what we perceive from them every single day. It is not only what we eat, it is what the players read so all those positive messages and all that feeling of support, energy and enthusiasm for the day to come, and enjoy what is coming - that is the most beautiful thing. That gives you energy and that fills your desire to play in front of them. When we have those 96 minutes to play for, they really stand out and they're really behind the team to inspire them," Arteta continued.

The Gunners are out of every single competition this season. Their defeat against Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Europa League meant that the only hope of lifting a title this season will be Premier League.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor