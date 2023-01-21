Premier League: Arsenal strengthen title bid by signing Trossard from Brighton

London, Jan 21 Premier League leaders Arsenal on Friday strengthened their bid to win this season's title by signing attacking midfielder Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

The 28-year-old Belgian international joins Arsenal for an initial fee of 20 million pounds (24.7 million U.S. dollars), with a further seven million pounds in possible 'add-ons'.

He could make his debut when Arsenal play Manchester United on Sunday, reports news agency Xinhua.

"They told me they really like me as a player, that I would really suit the system and how they want to play," commented Trossard on the Arsenal website.

"It helps me that I'm versatile and that I can play in different positions. They're looking forward to working with me and vice versa. I'm really excited to work with them and I think Mikel (Arteta) is a top coach," he added.

Trossard said he was versatile as a player: "I like to be in the pocket behind the striker. On the wings, I can explore myself as well. I'm comfortable in either of those positions but if I were to choose, behind the striker but it all depends on the system."

The Belgian scored 25 goals in 116 league appearances for Brighton, with seven of those coming in 16 games this season.

"This has been my best season in the Premier League until now. We did a great job at Brighton and my form has been really good. Obviously, I haven't played much since the World Cup, but I'm so excited to start at Arsenal and show myself at a top club to help the team," added Trossard.

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi admitted that losing Trossard was a blow to his side, commenting it would be hard to bring in a replacement before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

