Premier League: Burnley hold Man Utd to draw, Newcastle defeat Everton

Jay Rodriguez's second-half goal gave Burnley what could be a valuable point in their battle against relegation in the Premier League as they claimed a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Man Utd dominated the first half and after Raphael Varane's goal was ruled out for offside, they went ahead on 18 minutes when Luke Shaw found Paul Pogba, who placed his shot into the corner. The visitors tried to add to their lead but Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were denied by goalkeeper Nick Pope before half-time.

United were left to rue those misses as three minutes into the second half, Burnley's Wout Weghorst showed great skill before his reverse pass played in Rodriguez who ran in on goal to finish.

Elsewhere, Kieran Trippier's superb free-kick helped Newcastle United claim a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Everton which moves the Magpies out of the bottom three. A fourth match without defeat takes Newcastle up to 17th with 18 points, one place and one point below Everton who have played one match fewer.

At the London Stadium, Jarrod Bowen scored the only goal as West Ham United moved back into the top four with a 1-0 win over Watford.

( With inputs from ANI )

