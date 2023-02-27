Premier League: Chelsea's worst run in over 10 years under Graham Potter after losing against Tottenham

Chelsea's wait for the sweet taste of victory continues as after losing to Tottenham, The Blues are now winless in their last six games which marks their worst in over 10 years. Graham Potter's woes just keep on increasing as the Top 4 spot in the Premier League is almost out of their sight and now they are realistically competing for a UEFA Europa League spot or the UEFA Conference League spot.

First-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane ensured Tottenham's first victory over their arch-rivals in five years. Skipp's tremendous strike from outside the box and Harry Kane's 82nd-minute goal following a corner from Heung Min Son were enough to secure a comfortable victory for Tottenham.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Oliver Skipp expressed his delight after Spurs victory: "It means a lot. When you come through at the club, you know these London derbies are massive. We know what it means to the supporters and how difficult some of the games have been against Chelsea in the last few years, so it's nice to put a few smiles back on their faces."

On the other hand, the future is looking quite bleak for Chelsea. In the post-match conference, Potter faced a question about the reality of the Top 4. His answer was quite simple.

"After a result like today, and where we are, my focus is on the next match against Leeds. That is what I'm going to think about. We need to lift the mood, lift the spirit, find a good feeling. Hopefully, we can get a nice game and three points because that is really important for us at this stage. We can't look anything apart from that."

The current situation of Chelsea has raised a big question. How long will the board continue to support their manager? Will they take the same approach as Liverpool and Arsenal took with Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta? In the post-match conference, Potter did put some light on this aspect. "There is always that question, absolutely, and you can't stop the questions. While results are what they are, I accept it. It's part of the job. We were talking before the game about watching the Arsenal All or Nothing and two years into Mikel [Arteta's] reign he is close to getting the sack and people want him out. It was seen as a disaster but things have now changed a bit."

The coming weeks will be crucial for Chelsea as well as their manager. Chelsea will play their next game against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on 4th March.

