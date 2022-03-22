Premier League: Defender Toti Gomes extends contract with Wolves until 2027

Wolverhampton Wanderers has renewed the contract of defender Toti Gomes after his impressive performances with the club.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a seamless transition into Bruno Lage's group at the start of 2022 and, after impressing in defence, has signed new terms until 2027.

The Portuguese joined Wolves from Estoril in 2020 but enjoyed his initial development on loan at Grasshopper Club Zurich, who he helped earn promotion to the Swiss Super League with a full season of consistent performances.

Such was the youngster's success in Switzerland, he returned for a second loan spell last summer and continued to impress a division higher, being tidy and efficient on the ball and robust in his defending, alongside an array of Wolves colleagues on loan at the club.

Then came his Molineux return in January. Immediately in the starting eleven for the visit of Southampton the day before his 23rd birthday, Toti's performances helped Wolves to back-to-back Premier League wins, with a similarly solid showing at Brentford the following week.

Despite the return of Romain Saiss and Willy Boly, Toti has remained in Wolverhampton for the second part of the season to provide another option to Lage and was on the bench for Friday's meeting with Leeds United.

Scott Sellars, technical director of Wolves in a statement said: "This is a reward for Toti for the hard work he's put in while at the club, especially while on loan at Grasshoppers. He's worked very hard on his football and has really developed, then he got the opportunity to come to the club full time and has been excellent in everything he does."

( With inputs from ANI )

