Premier League: Fabinho's lone strike helps Liverpool defeat Burnley

Fabinho's lone strike helped Liverpool defeat Burnley 1-0 in the ongoing Premier League season here at Turf Moor on Sunday.

With this win, Liverpool has closed the gap on table-toppers Manchester City and the Reds now have 54 points, nine points behind Pep Guardiola's side.

Liverpool will next lock horns against Norwich on February 19 in the Premier League while Manchester City will square off against Tottenham Hotspur on the same day.

Fabinho's strike came in the 40th minute of the game as Liverpool outclassed Burnley.

In another contest, Leicester City and West Ham United played out a 2-2 draw.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shock 0-2 defeat at the hands of the Wolves while Newcastle United defeated Aston Villa 1-0.

For the Wolves, Raul Jimenez and Leander Dedoncker ended up being on the scoresheet, and the Spurs' suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Premier League.

( With inputs from ANI )

