Premier League: Fulham make history at Stamford Bridge, dent Chelsea's title hopes with 2-1 win

London [UK], December 26 : Fulham dealt a massive blow to Chelsea's Premier League title aspirations after Rodrigo Muniz delivered a last-gasp winner to seal a 2-1 win for the visitors in the local derby on Thursday.

The Stamford Bridge was reduced to silence the moment Rodrigo's effort went into the back of the net. With a late effort, Fulham made history and celebrated its first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1979.

Muniz found himself in acres of space in the box when Sasa Lukic delivered the ball to him with a low cross. The moment turned out to be a belated Christmas gift to the group of travelling fans.

As Rodrigo sprinted to revel in jubilation, the Fulham bench emptied in celebration while Chelsea's substitutes, coaching staff and boss Enzo Maresca fell back into their seats.

In a topsy-turvy affair, Chelsea's prized possession, Cole Palmer, muscled the hosts into a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute of the game.

On a chilly night in London, Palmer delivered a wonderful opener for the hosts to take an early lead in the game. Chelsea defended their precious slender advantage well while Fulham threatened to cancel the lead.

The game looked well poised to end at 1-0, which would have bolstered Chelsea's chances of closing the gap at the top of the table. However, Fulham had other plans in store.

Harry Wilson, who was introduced as a substitute in the 67th minute of the game, delivered the first blow on Chelsea. Wilson had previously changed the complexion of a London derby game against Brentford and once again came to Fulham's rescue.

He cancelled out Palmer's opener with a close-range header in the 83rd minute of the game. Fulham had the opportunity to level the scoreline well before, but Antonee Robinson failed to convert the opportunity.

In the added time, Rodrigo delivered the final blow to seal a famous win for Fulham over its bitter rival.

