Premier League: Isak powers Newcastle United to 1-0 win over Arsenal

Newcastle [UK], November 2 : Alexander Isak's header sealed an emphatic 1-0 win for Newcastle United against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday at St. James' Park.

At the 12th-minute mark, Isak headed the ball past David Raya into the back of the net, which proved to be enough for Newcastle United to walk away with all three points.

The hosts set the tone of the game quite early by Newcastle after Sean Longstaff released Joe Willock on the left flank. Bruno Guimaraes made an overlapping run, but Gabriel came across to rob the opportunity away from him.

Arsenal tried to counterattack, with Bukayo Saka leading the charge. Raya played a long ball forward, and left-back Jurrien Timber found space in the centre-forward position. He brought the ball down and fed Saka at the right. The young winger aimed for the near post but ended up hitting the side netting.

As the balance of play started to tip in Arsenal's favour, the hosts left them speechless with a moment of brilliance.

In the next minute, Newcastle retaliated by crafting a goal out of nothing. Anthony Gordon produced arguably the cross of the season after receiving the ball from Gordon. The young starlet produced a delicious cross into the box. Isak did well by evading Gabriel and heading the ball into the box.

In the rest of the match, Arsenal rarely tested Nick Pope apart from a moment when Lewis Hall blocked Mikel Merino's shot on the line, and Declan Rice's deflected effort went wide of the target.

Raya was called into action again by Willock and Isak to keep Newcastle away from extending its lead. Saka managed to carve out a chance in the dying moments of the game. He found Rice, but his first time shot missed the mark.

