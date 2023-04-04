Premier League: Keane's last minute winner help Everton split points with Tottenham

Liverpool [United Kingdom], April 4 : Michael Kean's last-minute stunner saw Everton hold Tottenham to a draw on Tuesday as the eventful and heated night of football came to an end.

A game of chances is the best way, to sum up, the entire 90 minutes of the game. Everton and Tottenham's intention was clear right from the beginning- attack from the first whistle. In the opening ten minutes of the game, both teams had a chance to break the stalemate. However Keane's goal-line clearance.

On the other end, Keane struck a volley following a set piece however his shot went flying above the goal post. The first half ended on level terms. The defining moment of the game came in the 58th minute of the game. Abdoulaye Doucoure was shown a straight red card for putting his hand on the face of Harry Kane.

Everton started to show signs of struggle moments after the hand-on-the-face fiasco. It was K

Keane once again came into the limelight, as he tripped Cristian Romero inside the box to award Tottenham a golden opportunity.

Kane stepped up, psyched Pickford with a short run and sent the ball right into the back of the net. With a lead in their hand, Tottenham's destiny was right in their hands.

Everton started to show signs of life in the final moments of the game. It was Keane once again who was at the heart of the incident. Lucas Moura came in with a vicious tackle as Keane tried to play the pass forward. The referee brought out a straight red card from his pocket and with two minutes to go both teams were down to 10 men.

The game went into injury time and Everton's defender produced probably the goal of the season. It was Keane yet again who rose to the occasion and produced a venomous shot from the outside of the box.

The game ended with a scoreline of 1-1 adding salt to Tottenham's exposed wounds. Tottenham's downfall began to transpire as they failed to improve with the passage of time.

"We didn't lead the game with the ball after the red card. We had the chance to control the game better than we did. You have to move the ball side to side," Tottenham manager Christian Stellini said after the match.

"Sometimes we rushed, we were frantic. We need to improve in this aspect. It's a long process and we don't improve in one night. When you have a team like this in their stadium never it is easy. We were struggling to find the right way to speak to the players and keep them calm. You have to be calm and lucid," Stellini continued.

Tottenham will face Brighton on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

