Premier League: Leicester defender Wesley Fofana signs new five-year deal

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana has signed a new deal with the Premier League club, keeping him at King Power Stadium until at least 2027.

The 21-year-old joined City from Saint-Etienne in October 2020 and featured for the Foxes 38 times in all competitions last season, helping the club to its first-ever FA Cup trophy.

Such were the level of his performances in his debut season for the Football Club, he became quickly established as one of the most exciting young talents in world football and following an injury suffered in pre-season, he is now close to a return to the squad.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Fofana said: "I'm really happy to sign a new contract. It shows the Club have confidence in me offering me a contract to 2027. I'm really happy to be here. It's my Club, I love the fans, so I'm really happy and really looking forward to being back playing."

"I love everything about the Club. I love the city, I love the fans. It's a family which is what I love the most. Everyone is close and gets on well. We also have a great team and are continuing to progress, with a desire to win more trophies. That's why I have committed my future to the Club until 2027. I want to achieve more with the Club. There is a lot of talent here and still a lot more we can do together," he added.

The France Under-21s international made 22 appearances for Les Verts in all competitions, scoring once, before making the switch to King Power Stadium in October 2020.

During his first season in England, Fofana won Leicester City's Young Player of the Season award, as the Foxes recorded a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and success in the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.

