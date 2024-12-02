Premier League: Liverpool secures commanding victory over Manchester City

Liverpool [UK], December 2 : In a match that showcased Liverpool's dominance, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo led the Reds to a 2-0 victory over Manchester City, significantly distancing themselves from their Premier League title rivals, as per Goal.com.

Liverpool started the game with relentless energy, putting immense pressure on City's defense and consistently testing goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. Virgil van Dijk came close to opening the scoring in the 12th minute, but his header struck the post and bounced to safety. Van Dijk was a formidable presence throughout, particularly during set pieces, and his duel with Erling Haaland highlighted his commanding performance.

Liverpool's breakthrough came shortly after, with Salah delivering a precise pass that allowed Gakpo to tap the ball into the net. Gakpo was instrumental in stretching City's defense and displayed impressive pace and positioning, contributing significantly to Liverpool's attacking prowess.

City began to find their footing after the first 20 minutes, but Liverpool continued to threaten. Trent Alexander-Arnold nearly doubled the lead with a powerful shot that glanced off the post. Alexander-Arnold's performance was exceptional, as he consistently delivered long-range passes and posed a threat at both ends of the pitch.

Despite City growing into the game and managing just one shot on goal compared to Liverpool's ten in the first half, the visitors struggled to create significant opportunities. Liverpool had a chance to seal the victory earlier when Salah was through on goal, but the Egyptian uncharacteristically fired over the crossbar.

The game was finally put to bed in the 78th minute when Salah converted a penalty, awarded after Luis Diaz was fouled by Ortega. This goal came as a redemption for Salah, who had previously missed a penalty against Real Madrid.

This victory propels Liverpool nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal and eleven points ahead of defending champions Manchester City, solidifying their position at the top of the Premier League table.

