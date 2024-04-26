Premier League: Man City cut deficit with Arsenal following 4-0 win over Brighton

Falmer [UK], April 26 : A brace from Phil Foden helped Manchester City secure a flawless 4-0 win over Brighton in their Premier League on Thursday night, cutting their deficit with table-toppers Arsenal to just one point.

Arsenal had moved four points ahead of the defending champions by thrashing Chelsea while Liverpool slipped to Everton in their game.

Ederson made a save, preventing Danny Welbeck from striking for Brighton but City's quality came through as in the 17th minute, Kevin De Bruyne powered a cross from Kyle Walker inside the nets with a header from 12 yards.

Julian Alvarez was playing in place of an injured Erling Haaland and he also flashed a shot past the goal.

Foden got a free-kick from the edge of the box. Bernardo Silva cut out a pass from Valetin Barco and the ball came to Foden, who wasted no time in putting inside the nets in the 26th minute.

Eight minutes later, Foden got his brace and City tripled their lead.

At the other end, Alvarez was also making its attempts at the goal and it was his third attempt where he got it. Ederson found Walker down the Brighton's left with a long pass and he powered it into the area and the ball eventually found Alvarez who finally got to score in the 62nd minute. The scoreline stayed intact till the full-time.

Following the game, City manager Pep Guardiola said as quoted by Sky Sports, "The statement is three points. This is the only statement. We arrive today at 2 am at home. Then after tomorrow, we have to fly to Nottingham and another one. We know what we have to do to arrive at the end and try to fight to be champions."

"We come here. We know Brighton's strengths. In the first half, we found all the right rhythm to play. We found Phil. We scored in all the right moments and the first time we arrived. The second, I don't know if he was fouled. In those moments we punished them. Brighton away is always tough. Premier League teams know it."

Speaking on the title race, City boss said, "It is difficult to catch [Arsenal on goal difference]. The margin is so big. They score a lot of goals, they do not concede. The target is to win the game. We have five games left, it is a lot. One game at a time."

"Many things can happen. What happened to Liverpool, against Crystal Palace and Everton, can happen to us. It can happen to Arsenal. Nobody is safe from that. So be calm, be happy today for the victory. The players are still there. Now recover and think of the next one," he concluded.

With this win, City is at number two with 76 points in 33 games while Arsenal has 77 points in 34 games.

