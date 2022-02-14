Premier League: Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier sidelined after fracturing bone in foot
By ANI | Published: February 14, 2022 07:29 PM2022-02-14T19:29:27+5:302022-02-14T19:40:08+5:30
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for the club's upcoming fixtures after fracturing a bone in his foot during Sunday's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for the club's upcoming fixtures after fracturing a bone in his foot during Sunday's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League.
The 31-year-old scored the game's only goal at St. James' Park to help the Magpies to a third successive Premier League win, but had to be substituted early in the second half after sustaining a foot injury.
The full-back underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.
"Everyone at the club wishes Kieran a speedy recovery," the Premier League club in a statement said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app