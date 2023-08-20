Premier League: Sarr's strike, own goal by Martinez help Tottenham beat Manchester United 2-0

London [UK], August 20 : A strike by Pape Sarr and then a disastrous own goal from Lisandro Martinez helped Tottenham Hotspurs clinch a 2-0 win over Manchester United at home on Saturday, as Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou delivered on his promise of bringing entertaining football to his fans in his first home game in charge.

In the initial half an hour of the game, United players tried to make the inroads into Tottenham's defence. Guglielmo Vicario first denied Marcus Rashford a goal in one-on-one then went on to head Bruno Fernandes's cross over the bar to deny United another chance at scoring.

The VAR upheld Michael Oliver's decision of letting Romero go when Alejandro Garnacho's shot struck his raised arm while he was trying to get in the way.

Spurs did not seem to make much of their chances as tame efforts from Kulusevski and Sarr went straight at Andre Onana.

At the half-time, the scoreline was goalless.

Kulusevski's cross was flicked by Martinez and Sarr was there to fire it right into the roof of the net in the 49th minute, giving Spurs a lead.

Man Utd equalised almost immediately but it was Antony's turn to be denied a goal.

The action would not stop there, as Bissouma's effort was saved by Onana. Spurs' penalty shouts were not paid attention to and Casemiro's effort was brilliantly stopped by Vicario.

With seven minutes left, Spurs was rewarded with another goal, an own goal from Martinez, as the player flicked a strike by Ben Davies.

Tottenham is in fifth position with a win and a draw, a total of four points while United is in 10th with a win and a loss and three points.

Following the match, Spurs boss Ange said as quoted by Sky Sports, "The atmosphere was incredible. The supporters were outstanding. The energy they created from the first whistle was brilliant. In the first half, we looked a bit nervous, a bit edgy for the first half hour or so and fortunate to be in the game. We were giving the ball away cheaply. But it is not surprising, it was a real young team we are putting out there. But there were encouraging signs at the end of the first half. We settled them down at half-time. They came out with great energy, scored the goal and didn't stop from there."

"There were elements in the second half where we showed the kind of team we want to be. But six weeks into my tenure [these first two games] were not going to be complete performances but you want sprouts of growth of the team we want to be and there was that and resilience too. We could have gone into our shells in the second half but if anything we got more brave."

"We do not play to give the opposition chances. You do not want it to happen by design but I thought it was great Vicario made a couple of saves today, great for his confidence. We want to entertain but by playing football that brings success," he concluded.

On the other hand, United boss Erik Ten Hag said, "I liked it first half, it was a very good performance of Manchester United except we have to score. We created good chances. We had a really good press on the ball, we had good switches, many chances to score and we deserved a penalty. I do not know why it is not a penalty. He changes the direction of the ball, the hand is right above. But it is OK, you have to accept it."

"The change in the game is, first we get quickly three bookings - cannot happen. We have to stay focused. Unnecessary bookings. Then we switch off. In one attack they have two big chances. That was no good. The start of the second half was definitely no good. You have to stay on the front foot. It was totally unnecessary to concede that goal. We did not collapse, we fought back but did not score," he concluded.

Tottenham's next game is an away game versus Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester United's next match will be on Saturday, set to play against Nottingham Forest in PL.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor