Premier League: Southampton sack manager Nathan Jones after three months in charge

Southampton (England), Feb 12 Southampton FC on Sunday sacked manager Nathan Jones after just three months in charge of the Premier League club.

The 49-year old Jones leaves with Saints bottom of the table after Saturday's loss to 10-men Wolves.

First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club, while lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of Saturday's Premier League match at Chelsea.

"Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men's First Team Manager Nathan Jones," the club said in a statement.

"First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club. First Team Lead Coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend's game against Chelsea," it added.

Wales' Jones joined Southampton in November last year, shortly before the league paused for the Qatar World Cup, to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl, who had been in charge for four years with the club.

Jones guided the club to the Carabao Cup semifinals and the FA Cup fifth round, but lost seven of his eight Premier League games in charge. His sole victory came against Everton in January.

