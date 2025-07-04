President of India unveils Trophies of Durand Cup Tournament

New Delhi [India], July 4 : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, unveiled and flagged off the Trophies of the Durand Cup Tournament 2025 at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here on Friday, as per an official release.

In her brief remarks on the occasion, the President said that sports promote discipline, determination and team spirit. Sports have the unique power to connect people, regions and countries. In India, it has been a powerful tool for national integration. All fellow citizens get thrilled when the tricolour flies at the Olympics or any international event.

The President said that football has a special place in the hearts of millions. It is not just a sport; it is a passion. The game of football is all about strategy, endurance and working together towards a common goal. Events like the Durand Cup not only foster the spirit of the game but also help develop the next generation of football players, providing them with a platform to grow. She appreciated the role of the Armed Forces in keeping alive and promoting the spirit of the Durand Cup.

Asia's oldest football tournament, the Durand Cup, will be back with its 134th edition and, for the first time in its storied history, be hosted in as many as five states with Manipur's capital, Imphal, making a comeback after a two-year gap. The Durand Cup Organising Committee also announced the dates for this year's tournament to be between July 22- August 23, as per a release from Durand Cup Media.

Kokrajhar in Assam will extend its status as Durand Cup hosts for the third consecutive year, while Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Shillong in Meghalaya were added as hosts last year. The century-old tournament shifted its home base to Kolkata - the Mecca of Indian Football, and the capital of West Bengal, from Delhi back in 2019, and will also continue to hold that status for a sixth consecutive edition.

A total of six venues, two in Kolkata (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Kishore Bharti Krirangan) and one each in Imphal (Khuman Lampak stadium), Ranchi (Morhabadi Stadium) or Jamshedpur (JRD Tata Sports Complex), Shillong (Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium) and Kokrajhar (SAI Stadium) have been earmarked for the 134th Durand Cup edition.North East United FC are the defending champions, having overcome maximum title-holders Mohun Bagan, in a thrilling final last year to get their historic maiden title.

