Pritam Kotal signs ATK Mohun Bagan contract extension

Kolkata, July 29 Defender Pritam Kotal is set to stay at ATK Mohun Bagan for a third successive season, the club announced his extension through their social media posts, on Friday.

Having a commanding presence in the Mariners' backline, Kotal is a bankable defender and shapes the defence under the regime of Juan Ferrando.

A veteran name, Kotal has been of paramount importance to the Mariners' in the Hero ISL. The defender clocked up 65 clearances, 62 tackles, 47 blocks, and 46 interceptions across 22 games in Juan Ferrando's run-up to the semifinals of the Hero ISL 2021-22 season.

The 28-year-old, who also forms a core part of the Blue Tigers' backline, has been lauded by several experts and pundits for his excellent defending skills, with the former proving so time and again.

Kotal has plied his trade for several Hero ISL clubs and was also part of the ATK FC side during their title-winning season in 2016.

The contract extension of Pritam Kotal ensures that Juan Ferrnado's side have enormous squad depth coupled with experienced players in demanding positions, shaping well to prove their might as the title contender for the upcoming Hero ISL season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor