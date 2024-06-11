"Probably won't be here if...,": England head coach Southgate drops major hint about his future

New Delhi [India], June 11 : England head coach Gareth Southgate admitted that his departure from the national team is likely if they fail to win the upcoming Euro 2024 in Germany.

Southgate assumed the role of head coach of the England football team in 2016. Since his arrival, the Three Lions have roared in the top tournaments but have returned empty-handed.

Southgate's contract is set to run down at the end of this year. With less than five days left before the commencement of the tournament, the English manager opened up about his future with the team.

"If we don't win [the Euros], I probably won't be here anymore. Then it might be the last chance. I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament that's the nature of international football. I've been here for almost eight years now and we've come close," Southgate told German newspaper Bild as quoted from ESPN.

In a reign that has lasted for more than seven years, England managed to reach the Euro 2024 final, semi-final of World Cup 2018 and quarter-final of the World Cup 2022.

The 53-year-old is aware of the need to deliver on the big state to establish England as a big team and for himself as a top coach.

"So I know that you can't keep standing in front of the public and saying: 'Please do a little more,' because at some point people will lose faith in your message," Southgate said.

"If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments," he added.

Placed in Group C, England will begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

England 26-player Euro 2024 squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

