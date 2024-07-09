PSG Star Achraf Hakimi's Wife Demands Half His Property in Divorce but Receives Nothing as Assets Are Registered Under His Mother's Name

Moroccan national team player and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi had a three-year marriage with 37-year-old actress Hiba Abouk before the two split up in March 2023.

Many speculated that Abouk originally wanted to separate from Hakimi after French prosecutors announced that a 23-year-old woman had come forward accusing the soccer star of rape last year. Hakimi denied the allegations and rumors that he made advances on the woman while his wife and two sons were on vacation.

Three weeks later, Hakimi's ex-wife Abouk filed for divorce. However, she claims that wasn't the sole reason for the breakup, explaining in a statement that it was mutual long before the incident. "The reality is that a while ago, after a lot of reflection, the father of my children and I decided to end our relationship, long before the recent media events that have involved me, which are totally external."

Abouk may not see any of Hakimi's money, as his mother appears to be the owner of all his wealth. Throughout his playing career, Hakimi has accumulated 53.9 million euros ($57.8 million USD), with an average annual salary of 14.5 million euros ($15.6 million USD) since signing with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021.

Notably, Hakimi is a 2x Footballer of the Year (Morocco), 1x Champions League winner (Real Madrid), and 4x French champion (PSG).