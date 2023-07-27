PSG star Kylian Mbappe turns down record offer from Al Hilal: Report

New Delhi, July 27 Paris Saint-Germain's star forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly turned down a world record offer from Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal.

The Saudi Arabian club has made a world record offer of 259 million pounds (300 million euro) for the French striker and was also permitted to negotiate with the star player.

According to the leading French sports daily L'Equipe, emissaries of the Arab club were in Paris this week trying to convince the striker, but he refused any discussion with the representatives of Saudi Arabia’s most successful club.

The 24-year-old French captain, who still has one year remaining on his contract, is unwilling to renew his contract with PSG and is believed to prefer a move to Real Madrid as a free transfer.

The French star was also left out of the PSG squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

Mbappe has long been linked with Real Madrid and his desire to join the Spanish giants has caused a rift with his current employers.

PSG is eager to prevent losing Mbappe on a free transfer and, as a result, they have decided to put him up for sale to recoup the approximate £150 million they invested to secure his permanent transfer from Monaco back in 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor