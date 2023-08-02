Punjab FC become first promoted team to feature in ISL

New Delhi [India], August 2 : The Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday announced the inclusion of a new team - Punjab FC ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Punjab FC are the latest entrant to the Indian Super League from the upcoming 2023-24 season onwards.

Punjab FC becomes the first club to be promoted into the ISL, owing to their title winning 2022-23 I-League campaign.

Indian Super League, Here We Come!@IndSuperLeague#PFC #ISL #LetsFootball #PunjabDaJosh pic.twitter.com/wxrqjdffpf— Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) August 2, 2023

Indian Super League Spokesperson as quoted by ISL said, "We are delighted to welcome Punjab FC to the Indian Super League family. Punjab FC’s promotion to ISL will further expedite the growing fan affinity and footprint of the game in India."

"It brings a new wave of enthusiasm, talent and determination into the league, representing the passionate football fans from Punjab. As ISL celebrates its 10th year this season, the league remains committed to delivering on its promise of fostering an inclusive and strong league ecosystem aimed at taking Indian football to new heights," the spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor