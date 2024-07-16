Punjab FC retains five Indian players ahead of upcoming season

Mohali (Punjab)[India], July 16 : Punjab FC has announced the retention of five Indian players ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. Young midfielders Ashis Pradhan, Ricky Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, experienced defender Suresh Meitei and goalkeeper Ravi Kumar have extended their stay at the club signing multiple-year contracts. They were key players for the club in the previous season and the club has kept their faith in these players.

Ravi and Ashis have extended their stay until May 2026, while Suresh and Ricky have signed a two-year contract until May 2027. The club has extended Kipgen's contract until May 2028.

Ravi made 16 appearances in the last ISL season and made 47 saves keeping three clean sheets. Centre-back Suresh Meitei was instrumental in the team's defensive performances making 14 appearances and assisting once. Ashis Pradhan, Ricky Shabong and Manglenthang Kipgen made 17, 10 and 4 appearances respectively adding steel and creativity in the middle of the park.

Speaking about the extensions, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolas Topoliatis said, "All five players were key to our plans and they will be again important for us in the upcoming season. They are young players who bring in energy in both the field and the dressing room. I am sure that they will perform to their fullest for us to have a successful campaign in the coming season."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor