Punjab FC sign French midfielder Madih Talal

Mohali, Aug 12 Punjab FC on Saturday announced the signing of French midfielder Madih Talal for the 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins Punjab FC after helping his former club AE Kifisia FC earn promotion to the Greece Super League for the first time in the club’s history.

Speaking about the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, "We are happy to have such an exciting and young player among us. Talal brings in plenty of dynamism in our midfield and will massively help the team with his attacking prowess. We look forward to seeing him in action and we are confident he will play a vital role in the upcoming season."

The Paris born midfielder Talal started his career with Angers SCO Reserves team in France and then moved to Amiens SC before joining Entente SSG for the 2018-19 season where he scored nine goals.

He then went on to play for Las Rozas CF in Spain, Red Star FC and US Avranches in France before joining AE Kifisia FC in Greece.

During the last season, the attacking midfielder, who's known for his playmaking skills, played a key role in his former team's historical progress into the first division of Greek football.

Talal becomes the fourth foreigner in Punjab FC's roster and will be a key member of Staikos's team for the season ahead.

