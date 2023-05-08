Race for last eight heats up as Indian Women's League approaches business end

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], May 8 : The Indian Women's League Group Stage is approaching its business end. With just two rounds, only Sethu FC have guaranteed their place in the quarter-finals, and seven spots are still up for grabs.

The Madurai side are also the only team with a perfect record with five wins in five while defending champions Gokulam Kerala are the only other unbeaten side, leading Group A with 13 points.

Gokulam's goal machine from Nepal Sabitra Bhandari has taken this season's Hero IWL by storm, netting 15 goals in five games. Bhandari was also the top scorer in the 2019-20 edition for the Malabarians. After not participating in the league last year due to an injury, she has returned all guns blazing and seems uncatchable.

Behind Bhandari in the top-scorer race with nine goals is Sethu's 17-year-old Kajol Dsouza, who is having a stellar debut season in the Hero IWL. Sethu, champions in 2018-19 and runners-up last season, have turned to the rising generation this time round, building a squad composed of mostly national youth team players. Impressive performances from the likes of Naorem Priyangka Devi, Sumati Kumari, Apurna Narzary, and Sunita Munda, among many others, have, so far, proved the decision to rely on youngsters right.

Also in Group B, last season's third-placed side Kickstart FC and debutants Odisha FC have been in great form, and are level on 12 points, occupying the second and third positions, respectively, owing to Kickstart's 2-0 win over the Bhubaneswar side. That was Odisha's only hiccup in what has been a very strong campaign so far. With as many as 10 different scorers contributing to their 25 goals, Crispin Chettri's side has been the perfect example of a well-oiled unit.

For Kickstart, it was a difficult start to the season with a 0-1 defeat to Eastern Sporting Union. But the Bengaluru side led by Dalima Chhibber have bounced back in style, racking up four wins on the trot since then, with Kenyan forward Kioko Elizabeth Katungwa scoring in all of those games. As things stand, Eastern Sporting Union (on nine points) and CRPF FC (on seven points) look set to battle for the last quarter-final spot from Group B. Their meeting at the TransStadia on Wednesday will be a virtual play-off for the knockout stage.

Lords FA, Celtic Queens and Churchill Brothers have been eliminated from contention for the Hero IWL quarterfinals spots and will be playing for pride in their remaining couple of games. Lords did make the perfect start with a 4-0 win over Queens, but four losses in a row have drifted the Kerala side out of the running for the knockouts. Celtic Queens and Churchill Brothers are still looking for their first win, and their clash on the last matchday will present a fine opportunity for both to earn that.

In Group A, in one of the biggest upsets in IWL history, debutant side Misaka United held Gokulam Kerala to a 0-0 draw last Thursday, ending the Malabarian's 21-game winning streak in the league. Misaka's Malaysian goalkeeper Nurul Azurin Mazlan took home the Player of the Match Award. Surprising scorelines continued two days later when Gokulam responded with a 14-1 thumping of Kaha FC to set a new record for the biggest win in the IWL Final Round.

Debutant sides Mumbai Knights FC and East Bengal FC have also been inspirational so far. Both sides are currently on 10 points each (three wins, a draw and a loss), with East Bengal ahead based on head-to-head record, courtesy of their 4-2 win against the Mumbai side. Rutuja Gunwant's Mumbai Knights have specialised in eking out narrow wins, with their 2-1 success over Sports Odisha possibly, their most impressive outing so far.

East Bengal were dismantled 2-8 by Gokulam Kerala on their opening day, but Sujata Kar's side has been on the rise since then, making sure that remains the only red mark in their campaign. The Red and Gold Brigade will next face Sports Odisha, where a win could be enough to seal their quarter-final berth.

HOPS FC have also had a fine season so far with three wins. But the Delhi side will face two tough challenges in Mumbai Knights and East Bengal - the two teams above them - in their last two games. Also on nine points are last season's fourth-place side Sports Odisha, who have underperformed a bit this term. However, Paromita Sit's team's fortune still lie in their own hands as they can make the knockout stage with wins over East Bengal and Misaka United.

Misaka, currently on six points, also have an outside chance to qualify for the quarter-final should, they beat Kaha and Sports Odisha in their remaining games and results elsewhere go in their favour. The bottom two sides, Mata Rukm and Kaha, are already out of contention for the quarterfinals and are yet to open their account for the season. The former are still hunting for their first goal.

