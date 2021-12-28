Rafinha joins Real Sociedad on loan from Paris Saint-Germain

Rafinha has joined Spanish club Real Sociedad on loan until June 2022 from Paris Saint-Germain, the French club confirmed on Tuesday.

The Brazilian midfielder is an FC Barcelona academy graduate and signed his first professional contract in 2011.

He has been a Brazilian international since 2015, and also won a gold medal with the Brazilian team at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Since his arrival in October 2020, the Sao Paulo native has made 39 appearances and provided 7 assists for the Parisian team.

( With inputs from ANI )

