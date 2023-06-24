Raphael Guerreiro joins Bayern Munich on three-year contract

Munich [Germany], June 24 : Bundesliga title winners FC Bayern completed the signing of Portuguese left-back Raphael Guerreiro on Friday.

The Portugal international will move to the German record champions on a free transfer after leaving Borussia Dortmund as a free agent.

The versatile 29-year-old, who usually plays on the left flank, has signed a contract until June 30 2026.

After signing for Bayern, Guerreiro reflected on his decision to move.

"When the call came from FC Bayern, I made my decision fast. It's an honour for me to be able to play for this great club, and I also regard Thomas Tuchel highly from our time together at Dortmund. I'm a player who always wants the ball - it's about controlling the game and I want to create chances. I'll give my all so that we win as many titles as possible. That's the philosophy of FC Bayern," Guerreiro said, according to BayernMunich.com.

FC Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen also expressed his delight after the Portuguese transfer was completed.

"Raphael Guerreiro has been among the best and most consistent players in the Bundesliga for years. He's versatile and internationally experienced, and fits perfectly into our team as both a character and player. We're very happy that we've been able to sign him and that he'll be wearing the FC Bayern shirt in the future. The coach and we as management are in agreement that he will undoubtedly enhance our game," Dreesen said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor