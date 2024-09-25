Raphael Varane announces retirement from Football

New Delhi [India], September 25 : Former Real Madrid and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane announced his retirement from football on Wednesday, September 25.

Varane, who had been preparing to play for Como in Serie A, sustained an injury during a Coppa Italia match and has not played for the Italian side since.

Varane took to his social media handle and shared a heartfelt message for his fans on announcing his retirement from football.

"They say all good things must come to an end. In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible. Incredible emotions, special moments and memories that will last a lifetime. Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfillment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love," he said.

I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct. Desire and needs are two different things. I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it's the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley.

I have loved fighting for myself, my clubs, my country, my teammates and the supporters of every team I have played for. From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team. I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey. The game at the highest level is a thrilling experience. It tests every level of your body and your mind. The emotions we experience you cannot find anywhere else. As athletes, we are never satisfied, never accepting of success. It is our nature and what fuels us.

I have no regrets, I wouldn't change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I have made you all proud.

And so, a new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon.

For now, to the supporters of every club I played for, to my teammates, coaches and staff... from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this journey more special than my wildest dreams could ever foresee.

Thank you, football.

With love, Rapha."

Expressing immense pride and fulfillment, he emphasized his commitment to maintaining high standards and retiring on a strong note. Varane cherished his journey from Lens to Real Madrid to Manchester United and playing for France, always defending each badge with passion and dedication.

During his tenure at Madrid, he won 18 major trophies, including three La Liga titles and four Champions League victories. Varane joined Manchester United in 2021, where he was instrumental in their Carabao Cup win in the 2022-23 season and their FA Cup victory the following year.

Internationally, Varane had an outstanding career with France, winning the World Cup in 2018 and the Nations League in 2021, while earning 93 caps for his country.

Despite numerous victories and trophies, he valued sincerity and leaving a positive impact. As he transitions to life off the pitch, Varane will continue his association with Como in a new role, expressing heartfelt gratitude to supporters, teammates, coaches, and staff for making his football journey extraordinary.

