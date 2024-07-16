Rasmus Hojlund's brother, Emil signs for Schalke

Nuremberg [Germany], July 16 : Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund's brother, Emil, has signed for 2 Bundesliga outfit Schalke on a contract that will run until 2028.

Just like his brother, 19-year-old Emil is also a forward and will look to ignite the league with a sensational set of performances.

The club released an official statement to announce the signing of the young forward on Tuesday, which read, "Striker Emil Hojlund has joined FC Schalke 04 from FC Copenhagen. The 19-year-old forward has put pen to paper on a contract until 30th June 2028. The Dane will wear the number 15 for the club."

Emil joined the FC Copenhagen Academy from Horsholm IK in January 2018. The 1.91-metre tall forward made his debut for the club in a Europa Conference League tie against PSV Eindhoven in March 2022. He went on to make another appearance in the second leg against the Dutch side.

He went on to play his first game in the Danish top tier in July 2023. Hojlund racked up 16 goals and registered five assists in 44 matches for the U-19 team. In the UEFA Youth League, the Danish forward netted four times and provided three assists in 13 games.

"In Emil, we're signing a talented forward with an intriguing skill set. He's a team player who'll run into space but can also hold the ball up. He also has very good physicality despite his young age. In our discussions, Emil made it clear that he wanted to continue his development in men's football at Schalke," Sporting Director Marc Wilmots said in a statement released by the club.

Emil expressed his delight after signing for Schalke and said, "I was very excited to hear about Schalke's interest, and on my first visit here, my family and I were convinced. Marc Wilmots, Ben Manga, and the club have laid out an interesting path for me, which I can only follow here. Today, I'm looking forward to training with the lads for the first time," Emil said.

The young forward was called up by his home country for the current UEFA European Under-19 Championship. But he decided not to skip it in order to link-up with the Royal Blues for pre-season.

