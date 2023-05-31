Raynier Fernandes, Hardik Bhatt, and Gursimrat Gill bid farewell to Mumbai City FC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : Mumbai City FC have confirmed the departures of midfielder Raynier Fernandes, defenders Hardik Bhatt and Gursimrat Singh Gill. The club announced the departures through their social media handles on Wednesday.

Fernandes bid farewell to the Islanders after five long years. The central midfielder arrived at the club in 2018 and became a vital cog in the Islanders' side. He played a key role in the team's historic achievement of winning an unprecedented 'double' of the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.

During his time at the club, he made 76 appearances, scoring three goals and providing four assists. Fernandes spent the entire 2022-23 season on loan at Odisha FC, where he appeared in 24 games across all competitions and contributed with four assists.

Having signed on loan from Rajasthan United FC in the winter transfer window, Bhatt featured in just one game for the Islanders in the ISL 2022-23 campaign. Nonetheless, Bhatt featured for his side in all three games during the Super Cup.

Similarly, Gursimrat Singh Gill appeared just once for the Islanders and was largely part of the reserves side for Mumbai City FC in their League Shield-winning 2022-23 campaign. The defender played two games for the Islanders in the Durand Cup where the side lost out to Bengaluru FC in the final.

