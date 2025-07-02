Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund storm into quarterfinals of FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Florida [US], July 2 : Spanish giants Real Madrid and German club Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday became the last two teams to qualify for the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup after registering victories in their round of 16 encounters.

Real Madrid defeated Juventus 1-0. The goal-scorer was Gonzalo Garcia in the 54th minute of the game.

In the other game, Borussia Dortmund beat Monterrey 2-1. For Dortmund, their striker Serhou Guirassy scored two goals, first in the 14th minute and then in the 24th minute of the match. For Monterrey, the goal was scored by German Berterame in the 48th minute of the game.

Palmeiras, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Fluminense FC, and Al-Hilal are the other teams that have secured their respective spots in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Recently, on Tuesday morning, Saudi Arabia giants delivered a shocker, beating multi-time Premier League champions Manchester City in a thrilling match by 4-3. While Bernardo Silva gave City a ninth-minute lead, comeback goals from Marcos Leonardo (46th minute) and Malcolm (52nd minute) gave Al-Hilal a lead before Erling Haaland levelled the scores three minutes later. Kalidou Koulibaly (94th minute) gave Al Hilal a lead in extra time before Phil Foden equalised 10 minutes later in extra time. In the 112th minute, Leonardo delivered the killer blow, sending City crashing out of the tournament.

Before that, Fluminense FC from Brazil downed the UEFA Champions League finalists of this year, Inter Milan, by 2-0 on Monday night. Germano Cano's third-minute goal and Hercules' extra-minute clutch effort took the Brazilian club to the final eight.

Earlier, Bayern had beaten Flamengo (4-2), UEFA Champions League winners PSG downed Lionel Messi's Inter Miami (4-0), while English giants Chelsea defeated Benfica (4-1) to reach the quarterfinals.

Palmeiras from Brazil had started the round of 16 with a win over Botafogo by 1-0.

The QF fixtures sealed are: Fluminense FC vs Al Hilal, Palmeiras vs Chelsea on the same day, and the mega clash of PSG vs Bayern, all scheduled for July 5.

The last quarterfinal of the tournament will be played between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, which will take place on July 6.

