Real Madrid defeat Athletic to clinch 12th Spanish Super Cup title

Real Madrid clinched their 12th Spanish Super Cup title in Riyadh after defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Sunday.

A solid Real Madrid side outclassed their opponents courtesy of Modric's 38th-minute strike and Benzema's 52nd-minute penalty. Modric gave Los Blancos the lead in the first half with a brilliant first-time curling effort into the top corner and in the second-half VAR awarded a penalty for handball against Yeray which Benzema converted into a goal.

Courtois was at his best in the 86th minute to keep out Raul Garcia's penalty, after Militao received a late red card.

Real Madrid left Saudi Arabia with another trophy as Modric was named man of the match in the final.

This is Real Madrid's first piece of silverware since Carlo Ancelotti returned to the club. The Madrid-based club is in Copa del Rey action next as they travel to Elche for their last 16 tie.

Athletic who couldn't defend their Super Cup title, also have the Copa del Rey next up as they host Barca. Bilbao club finished as runners-up for the third time.

( With inputs from ANI )

