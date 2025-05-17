Madrid [Spain], May 17 : Real Madrid and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of defender Dean Huijsen on a five-year deal.

Real Madrid on Saturday released a statement to confirm the arrival of the 20-year-old Spaniard on a five-year contract, which read, "Real Madrid C. F. and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of Dean Huijsen, who will be linked to our club for the next five seasons, from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2030."

Bournemouth confirmed that Real Madrid activated the £50 million release clause to sign the youngster. According to reports, Premier League top clubs Newcastle, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal were keen to acquire the services of the young defender, who grabbed the headlines in his breakout campaign.

However, Huijsen decided to return to Spain, where he grew up playing for Malaga's youth team. Huijsen is already a Spanish international and has played in Italy's Serie A with Juventus and Roma, apart from playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League. He has been nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year 2024-2025.

The 20-year-old's ability to read the game made him one of the hottest prospects for the top clubs. His impressive defensive ability to read the game and intercept is reflected in his numbers. In the ongoing Premier League season, in 200 interception attempts, Huijsen boasts an 80.5 per cent success rate, more than Liverpool's ace Virgil van Dijk.

Huijsen has played a piviotal role in the success the 'Cherries' have enjoyed this season. He has been a regular face for Bournemouth in the Premier League, with 30 appearances under his belt and netted goals against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Following his string of impressive performances, he earned a national call-up for Spain and his first cap in March. Bournemouth will conclude its campaign with an away trip to Manchester City on Tuesday and a home fixture against Leicester City on May 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor