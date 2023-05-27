"Relax and then do your best": Guardiola's message to Manchester City players ahead of title clashes

Manchester [UK], May 27 : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants his team to relax and enjoy the game ahead of their final Premier League 2022/23 season clash against Brentford on Sunday.

The Blues clinched the Premier League title for the third successive time by defeating Chelsea last week. Their final game in the PL won't enforce any major changes in the PL, their main focus is now on the two finals that lie ahead of them - the FA Cup final and UEFA Champions League.

"The position we are in comes once in a lifetime maybe twice but not much. Being champions of the Premier League again - three games before the end, playing two finals, it doesn't come every season," Pep said in the pre-match conference as quoted by ManchesterCity.com.

"Once we are there, we have to first of all relax and enjoy it...and then do your best. No one can be sure when we will be back in this position again."

After squaring off against Brentford the Blues will be back in action on June 3 and after that, their next stop will be Istanbul to face Inter Milan.

Pep revealed that he has a plan for both teams but it all depends on the fitness level of his players.

"I have a plan for United and or Inter. You have to prepare differently. I have to see how many players I have, if they are fit."

"After seeing United yesterday, I am really impressed. I would be careful anyway but after yesterday and the games recently, we are going to prepare the best we can," Pep concluded.

