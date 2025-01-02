"Ridiculous": Marcus Rashford slams reports of move away from Manchester United

Manchester [UK], January 2 : Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has slammed reports suggesting a move away from Old Trafford, calling them "ridiculous."

Rashford has been a prominent figure in the red side of Manchester, often a regular starter under various managers prior to Ruben Amorim's arrival. However, since the managerial change and the shift in United's playing style, Rashford has struggled to secure a spot in the starting XI.

Last month, in an interview, Rashford stated he was ready "for a new challenge," which led to speculation about a potential move. On Tuesday, as the January transfer window opened, Rashford took to Instagram to dismiss the rumors, saying, "There have been a lot of false stories written over the past few weeks, but guys, this is getting ridiculous - I've never met with any agency and don't have any plans to."

Rashford's situation within the team shifted when Amorim made the surprising decision to drop him from the squad ahead of their Manchester derby victory on December 15. Recently, Amorim explained that while Rashford is eager to play, he has decided to keep him on the sidelines for now.

"Yeah, it's my decision. He wants to play, he's trying, but it's my decision, only my decision. I spoke with a lot of players, individually and during training. I'm doing this my way, and it's the only way I know. If I don't do that, I lose myself, and I don't want to lose myself. I know what I'm doing," Amorim said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Despite Rashford's omission, Amorim assured that the rest of the team remains unaffected by the decision.

"Like any other player, the best that they can be. If you have big talent, big performance, big responsibility, push forward everybody in this moment. Some guys have a big responsibility here because they are here for a long time," he added.

