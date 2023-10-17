Ronaldinho meets TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, watches football match

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 17 : Brazillian football legend Ronaldinho on Tuesday met the National Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) in Kolkata and enjoyed a game of football as a spectator.

Ronaldinho also witnessed the "Match for Unity" between Diamond Harbour Football Club and Sreebhumi Sporting Club.

"The excitement in the air was palpable as Shri @abhishekaitc and legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho arrived at the Diamond Harbour Football Club's "Match for Unity" against Sreebhumi Sporting Club today. Few glimpses," tweeted the official account of the party.

"A MAGNIFICENT DAY! Bengal was united, yet again, for an enthralling football game at Bata Stadium in the presence of iconic football player Ronaldinho. Few special moments," added the account via a tweet.

Ronaldinho inaugurated the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal on Monday during a two-day visit to West Bengal.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner received a warm welcome from fans at the Puja pandal in the city.

The legendary footballer also played football with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sujit Bose.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner offered prayers at the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal after inaugurating it.

He also inaugurated the 'Ronaldinho's R10 Academy' in West Bengal's capital city where children thronged to get a glimpse of the football legend.

The sporting legend who arrived here on his first-ever visit to the city on Sunday evening, also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The football-crazy city has previously welcomed legends including Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

Earlier this month, while announcing his plans to visit Kolkata on Facebook, he stated that he would be visiting the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club.

In 2004, and 2005, the footballer was voted FIFA World Player of the Year, and he won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006. He was active in club circuit from 1998 to 2015 and at his peak, represented top teams like Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Barcelona and AC Milan, with whom he also won many team and individual honours, including the UEFA Champions League, the top prize in European Football with Barcelona.

