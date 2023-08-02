"Sad" Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel admits Mane's exit best possible solution

Kallang [Singapore], August 2 : Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel said that he hugged Sadio Mane and was sad to see him depart from the club which was the best possible solution for him.

Mane has joined Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League after signing a contract with Al-Nassr which is valid till 2027.

The 31-year-old forward will leave the club after spending a season with them which was plagued by injuries and lack of goals as well as assists.

Despite his wavering form, Mane still managed to get some appearances. But after the arrival of Tuchel, he spent most of his time on the bench rather than on the pitch.

Ahead of their clash against Liverpool, Tuchel reflected on Mane's time at Bayern and admitted that he was sad to see him leave.

"It was kind of sad. We had a long hug but we had both a smile on our faces and we assured ourselves to keep the good relationship. It's not personal from his side," Tuchel said in Singapore during Bayern's preseason tour as quoted by ESPN.

He further went on to say that he understands Mane's feelings and as a coach, he feels responsible for not bringing out his true potential.

"I can totally understand that he feels hurt. I feel also not happy if things like this happen. We didn't bring it to its full potential, which is my job also and my responsibility. So it's always kind of a sad moment but in this particular situation it was the best solution to untie the knot," Tuchel added.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year won the Bundesliga title as well as the German Supercup after spending a season in Munich.

Mane had a rough patch since he made a switch from Liverpool to Bayern Munich. He made 18 Bundesliga starts in his debut season for the club, scoring seven goals and providing five assists during that period. Instead of making headlines for his goal-scoring prowess, Mane ended up being in the limelight for a clash with his teammate Leroy Sane. The German international was allegedly punched by the former Liverpool star.

Mane will be keen to reignite his career in the SPL.

