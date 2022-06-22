Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich from Liverpool

Munich (Germany), June 22 Bayern Munich have signed Senegal's forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool on a three-year contract, the club confirmed the much-anticipated signing in a statement on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old attacker has agreed a contract with the German record champions until June 30, 2025. The forward became Bayern's third signing of this season, following the arrivals of Ajax Amsterdam duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai.

After signing the deal Mane said, "I'm really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich. We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts. It's the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games - I really like this club!"

The Senegal forward leaves Liverpool after 269 appearances, having scored 120 goals in all competitions.

FC Bayern president Herbert Hainer termed Mane as a global star.

"Sadio Mane is a global star, who underlines the appeal of FC Bayern and will increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole. Fans come to the stadiums to see such unique players. It's great that our board led by Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic have managed to sign a player like Sadio Mane for FC Bayern."

Mane left Generation Foot in his homeland of Senegal at the age of 19 to join Metz in France. After spells at RB Salzburg, where he won the Austrian Bundesliga title, and Southampton, in 2016 he signed for Liverpool, with whom he won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.

He also played a leading role in the English giants' long-awaited Premier League title in 2020. Last season Mane collected the EFL Cup and FA Cup, as well as being a runner-up in the Champions League and Premier League. The forward made a total of 269 competitive appearances for the Reds, scoring 120 goals.

He has also scored 31 goals in 89 appearances for the Senegal national team, having made his debut at the age of 20. In the winter he won the Africa Cup of Nations together with Bayern's Bouna Sarr. Mane was named African Footballer of the Year in 2019.

