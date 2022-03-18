SAFF U-18 Women's C'ships: Coach Dennerby wants Team India to give their best in next game

After their 7-star win against Nepal, India women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby said that he wants his team to give it their all in the next match against Bangladesh in the ongoing SAFF U-18 Championship.

The clash between Team and Bangladesh will be taking place on Saturday in Jamshedpur.

"I hope we can play in a relaxed manner after that good start to the tournament. But the fact remains that it's a new game tomorrow. So we need full concentration going ahead. We came to this tournament with the aim of having four good games, and we are not satisfied with just one win. I hope we can come to the stadium against Bangladesh with the same energy," said Dennerby as per an official AIFF release.

Despite India having a near-perfect game against Nepal, the 62-year-old coach feels that there is always room for improvement.

"There are some small situations where we can improve the way we deal with things. I think we play a bit slow, sometimes a few too many square passes. If we can put in a few quick passes in the midfield and then play through balls like we did against Nepal. I hope we can keep going that way," said Dennerby.

Both India and Bangladesh got off to a flying start to the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship, the former winning 7-0 against Nepal, while the latter defeated the same side 4-2.

"Bangladesh have also had a very good result against Nepal, and they have been very successful in this competition in the past. But I will tell the same thing that I have always told my players - we will show the same amount of respect to all our opponents, but fear none of them," said the head coach.

India midfielder Martina Thokchom, who made her senior international debut in Brazil last year, is a key fixture in the middle of the. She feels that the team has gradually ironed out the gaps and improved over time.

"We have been working on various areas over the past couple of months. Yes, we had a good game against Nepal, but there are plenty of areas where we can improve. We have worked one a few of them before the Bangladesh game, and hopefully, we can put in a good show tomorrow," said Martina.

The Young Tigresses have been training in Jamshedpur over the past three months with logistical and infrastructural aid from the Government of Jharkhand and Tata Steel.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor