Samuel Castillejo joins Valencia from AC Milan

Madrid, July 13 Valencia have made its first signing ahead of the new La Liga season with the arrival of winger Samuel Castillejo on a free transfer from AC Milan.

The move sees the 27-year-old return to Spain, where he previously played for Malaga and Villarreal, after four seasons in Italy, with new Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso - who previously coached Castillejo at Milan - a key factor in the move.

"I have spoken to Gattuso and it's obvious that thanks to him everything has been a lot faster to allow me to be here. I am going to talk to him later when we have time, but we all know what he was like as a player: he is a winner and he has a great winning mentality," said Castillejo on his arrival in Valencia.

Castillejo's move to Valencia will help the club to overcome the loss of players such as Denis Cheryshev, Helder Costa and Bryan Gil, who all left at the end of last season.

The club's financial problems mean that Portuguese international winger Goncalo Guedes could also be sold before the start of the new season, along with Spain internationals Jose Luis Gaya and Carlos Soler, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona, reports Xinhua.

Valencia had tried to sign Castillejo, who only made five appearances for Milan last season, in January, but instead signed Gil on loan from Tottenham.

