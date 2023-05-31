Samuel Chukwueze hints at possible Villarreal departure

Madrid, May 31 Nigerian international forward and Villarreal's own, Samuel Chukwueze, has hinted significantly at a potential departure from the club this summer.

Chukwueze's performance this season has been his best yet for the club, tallying 13 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions. Although his contract contains a release clause of 60 million euros, it is set to expire in June 2024.

Consequently, the club may have to sell him at a much lower price this summer to avoid the risk of his free exit next year, a Xinhua report said.

In a discussion with El Pais newspaper about his future, the forward expressed his enduring gratitude towards Villarreal president Fernando Roig.

When questioned about proposals from other clubs, Chukwueze described them as "only background noise." He articulated his dream of playing in Europe with Villarreal once more.

Nevertheless, with contract renewal talks making no progress, he expressed hope of not ending up without a contract. Further adding, he felt well-treated by the Roig family.

"They're like my family, and the right thing would be to leave a good amount of money for this club," the forward noted.

During the January transfer window, there were speculations about Chukwueze possibly moving to the Premier League, with Everton cited as a potential destination. His impressive form in Spain indicates there could be substantial interest from English clubs.

