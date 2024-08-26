Sancho's United future in doubt amid Rashford's struggles

New Delhi [India], August 26 : English footballer Jadon Sancho has found himself sidelined at Manchester United, particularly when compared to the underwhelming performances of his compatriot Marcus Rashford. United manager Erik ten Hag had previously praised Sancho's talent, stating before the team's pre-season match against Rangers in July, "This club needs good players, and one thing is for sure: Jadon is a terribly good player," as quoted by Goal.com.

"I hope that the click still comes and that he will contribute to our success," Ten Hag said earlier.

Ten Hag also claimed to have "drawn a line" under his differences with Sancho, who had been loaned back to Borussia Dortmund (BVB) after a public spat with the Dutchman at the start of the 2023-24 season.

During his time with BVB, Sancho reminded everyone of his capabilities, seemingly warranting a fresh start at Old Trafford, where he remains contracted until 2026.

Despite this, Sancho has yet to be effectively integrated into the United lineup. The 24-year-old was absent from the bench for United's opening Premier League games against Fulham and Brighton, raising questions about his future at the club.

The team narrowly defeated Fulham, but their 2-1 loss against Brighton underscored the need for added quality in attack.

Sancho's £73 million transfer from Dortmund in 2021 has yet to yield the expected results, and his current situation is far from ideal. Rashford's continued selection despite lacklustre performances, marked by missed chances and minimal impact in recent matches, makes Sancho's absence even more glaring.

The decision to start Rashford on the left wing in the Community Shield final against Manchester City, where Rashford squandered key opportunities before being replaced by Sancho too late to make a difference, has compounded the sense of injustice.

Sancho's penalty miss in the subsequent shootout, while defended by Ten Hag, only added to the perception of his diminishing role.

Though Ten Hag defended Sancho's penalty miss, stating, "I had no doubts about him. He's a very good penalty-taker and today he missed, but that's part of the game. I am sure in the future he will take penalties."

Sancho's ear infection, which kept him out of the season opener against Fulham, further complicated his situation, despite his readiness for selection.

Sancho's continued exclusion, even as he travelled with the team to Brighton, reflects Ten Hag's unclear stance on the player.

The manager's evident trust in Rashford, despite the latter's disciplinary issues and poor form, evidenced by Rashford's meagre tally of eight goals in 43 appearances last season, adds to the perplexity surrounding Sancho's role.

Sancho's proven talent, highlighted by his stellar performances such as those in the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, underscores his potential value as an impact substitute. However, his current lack of opportunities, in favour of Rashford, raises serious questions about Ten Hag's judgment and Sancho's future at Manchester United.

