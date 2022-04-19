Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya beat Rajasthan in thrilling encounter

The 75th NFC for Santosh Trophy encounter between Rajasthan and Meghalaya threw up a humdinger of a contest at Kottapadi Stadium in Malappuram on Monday.

As the lead exchanged hands multiple times over the 90 minutes, Meghalaya eventually ran out 3-2 winners against Rajasthan.

Figo Syndai scored a double, while captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri scored the decider from the penalty spot. Youraj Singh and Imran Khan registered on the score sheet for Rajasthan.

In the 2nd minute itself Youraj Singh gave Rajasthan an early lead. Youraj was stationed at the near post to provide a headed flick-on to a long throw-in from the near touchline.

Parity was restored in the 25th minute as Figo Syndai drew Meghalaya level with a left-footed shot from an acute angle from outside the box.

The game was turned on its head in the 39th minute as Figo Syndai secured his brace and Meghalaya scored their second goal of the game. Syndai was played through on goal with a delicately weighted through ball behind the Rajasthan backline, and he made no mistake in front of goal as Meghalaya carried the lead into half-time.

As Rajasthan United stepped up their efforts in search of an equaliser on the other side of the break, Imran Khan forced the issue in the 56th minute. After a wickedly swerving long range effort was parried away by Dkhar, Imran Khan pounced to bury home the rebound and level the contest once again.

There was enthralling action once again in the 63rd minute as the referee awarded a penalty kick to Meghalaya after substitute Stephanson Pale was brought down inside the box by a tackle from defender Ankit Sharma. Meghalaya skipper Hardy Cliff Nongbri stepped up to take the spot-kick and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner after sending Gajraj Singh the wrong way.

As the contest swayed back and forth in favour of either side in the remaining half an hour spell, Meghalaya held on to see out the contest and secure their first win of the 75th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy, while Rajasthan slumped to their second straight defeat.

( With inputs from ANI )

