SCO 0-1 HUN, UEFA Euro 2024 Match Result: Kevin Csoboth Scores Stoppage-Time Winner to Help Hungary Beat Scotland

Hungary scored a 100th-minute winner to beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for round of 16 contention in UEFA Euro 2024. The match also saw a horror collision of Barnabas Varga.

Kevin Csoboth goal pushed Hungary finished third in Group A with three points while Scotland crashed out at the bottom of the table and are still to get through to the knockout phase of either the Euros or World Cup in their history.

Scotland vs Hungary Match Highlights

Hungary striker Varga endured a scary moment as he horrifically collided with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn and defender Anthony Ralston. Varga appeared to be out cold and was treated on the pitch behind a blanket curtain before being stretchered off but was later reported to be stable in a Stuttgart hospital, needing cheek surgery.