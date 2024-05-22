Scotland name 28-player provisional squad for Euro 2024

Edinburgh [Scotland], May 22 : Scotland on Wednesday named their 28-player provisional squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 in Germany.

With injuries hampering Scotland's preparations, the head coach named a 28-player provisional squad for the marquee event which will begin on June 15.

Scotland will need to cut the extended squad to 26 players by 11 pm on June 7. This will be the same day, Clarke's side will play their final warm-up match - against Finland.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon has earned a spot in the team. The 41-year-old returned to action after suffering a double leg break in December 2022.

Alongside, Gordon, Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, and Liam Kelly have also been included in the list of goalkeepers.

In defence, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson are on the sidelines due to hamstring injuries. This has left, Bristol City's uncapped McCrorie and Celtic's Ralston to compete for the right-back spot.

Along with them, Norwich's Grant Hanley and Copenhagen's Scott McKenna will feature alongside Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Ryan Porteous, captain Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor, and Kieran Tierney.

Coming to midfield, Lewis Ferguson is another player who is missing from the squad due to an ACL injury. In his absence, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, and Scott McTominay will form a formidable pair in the middle.

Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, Billy Gilmour, and Kenny McLean will add depth to the midfield.

Coming to the list of forwards, Celtic's James Forrest has returned to the squad for the first time since 2021. Liverpool's Ben Doak will have the chance to impress in the coming days.

Lawrence Shankland has been rewarded with a spot following his prolific season in front of goal. He netted 31 goals in all competitions. He also finished as the top goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership with 21 strikes.

Scotland's provisional squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kenny McLean (Norwich), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), James Forrest (Celtic), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).

