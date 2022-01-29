Serie A: Felipe Caicedo joins Inter Milan on loan from Genoa

FC Internazionale Milano on Saturday announced that an agreement has been reached with Genoa CFC for the transfer of Felipe Salvador Caicedo Corozo.

The Ecuadorian forward has joined on loan until 30 June 2022. He has scored 22 international goals in his career, including a brace against Brazil in 2011, and is the sixth-highest scorer in the history of the Ecuadorian national team.

Caicedo's arrival adds another country to the list of those represented at Inter. He is the first Ecuadorian in the club's history, bringing the number of different player nationalities to 50 - all of whom have sat on the bench at least once with Inter in official matches.

"I'm very excited. I want to be a success here. First of all, I want to thank the coach, Inzaghi for trying his best to bring me here. I'm delighted and can't wait to start training and playing for Inter," Felipe Caicedo said after signing with Inter.

"I'm really proud to represent my country and to be the first Ecuadorian to play for Inter. I'm very happy and I think I can do very well here," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor